TMJ still holds important role in local football

RAWANG, March 25 — Despite resigning as Football Association of Malaysia president, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will still be playing an important role in developing football in the country through his new post.

Tunku Ismail has been appointed as the chairman of Malaysia Football League (MFL), the new name of FMLLP now undergoing a rebranding exercise after resigning as FAM president today.

Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said Tunku Ismail would contribute his energy and expertise through sponsorship works and efforts to raise the professionalism of Malaysia League under MFL.

“For me, we can accept his decision to resign, I was informed of the matter earlier and in my discussion with him before his resignation was to retain Tunku Ismail in the leadership of football in the country.

“Whatever post I was not sure and today Tunku Ismail chose to vacate the FAM president post after one year and became MFL chairman,” he said in a press conference after attending the launching of Selangor Barisan Nasional Youth Brigade in Padang Awam Kampung Setia here today.

The event was officiated by Selangor BN chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Tunku Ismail who held the FAM president post for one year confirmed handing his letter for immediate resignation to FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin. — Bernama