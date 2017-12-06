TMJ: See you in court, Senor Gomez

Former Johor Darul Ta’zim coach Gomez claims that the Southern Tigers still owe him money. — Picture via Facebook/KakiBolaPETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Former Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) coach Mario Gomez claimed he wants to take Tunku Ismail Ibrahim (TMJ) to court and the club owner has taken the challenge.

“Keep on trying, Mario.. $$$ please take me to court because I have never been in one and I would like to experience it,” said Tunku Ismail via the club’s facebook page yesterday.

Mailsport had reported Gomez was in the midst of reporting JDT to Fifa after his sudden sacking in January.

He claimed Tunku Ismail had sent lawyers to discuss a settlement but an agreement could not be reached.

“I’m the Crown Prince of Johor. I don’t need to mention how much I am worth. Does it make any sense that I am not able to pay a mere US$60,000 (RM244,000),” said Tunku ismail.

JDT Technical Director Alistair Edwards said the statement made by Gomez is untrue.

“Gomez has made a statement that JDT owes him salary payments. This is simply not true and mischievous on behalf of Gomez.

“The fact is that as part of Gomez’s contract with JDT he was required to pay the salary of his assistant Raul Longhi.

“Gomez initially paid this amount directly to Longhi and then later he asked our club secretary to make the payments directly to Longhi,” he said.

Edwards added since 2015 JDT has paid Gomez’s salary directly to Longhi from as per his specific request in line with Gomez’s contractual obligations.

“Gomez has also made a false statement we have not replied to his letter, we received the letter in Spanish and have replied accordingly. Do not try to cheat because this will tarnish your image in Indonesia,” said Edwards.

“I advice him to get the correct legal advice before uttering rubbish to the media.”

Edwards stressed there is a proper channel in the legal system and hence Gomez should not try to gather empty polemics by starting a trial via the media.

“Our line up of lawyers are prepared with all the facts because we are confident the actions taken are accurate in line with the rules of law.” he said.

Gomez was sacked as JDT coach on the eve of the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) campaign.

