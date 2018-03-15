TMJ leaves Malaysian football

The Crown Prince of Johor made the announcement on FAM's Facebook page today. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim hinted he has resigned after a year of serving as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The Crown Prince of Johor made the announcement on FAM’s Facebook page today that it was time for him to leave football, saying he had restructured local football, brought in sponsors, and prepared a long-term plan for local football with the cooperation of La Liga.

“The U23, U19 and U16 teams have managed to make history when they represented the country in the highest level in Asia.

“Recently, the national team’s ranking fell three places and this is a very big failure. With that being said, I think it is time that president of FAM leave football. Thank you for everything and it has been an honour to me to serve Malaysian Football. Good luck,” Tunku Ismail said.

The Johor Crown Prince also said he had fought for the broadcasting rights for all competing teams in the Liga Malaysia.

“History is made when for the first time, all the teams have received between RM1 million to RM3 million annually, so they do not have to be dependent on government funding,” said Tunku Ismail.