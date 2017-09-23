TMJ: Congratulatory banner at Stamford Bridge was goodwill gesture

A congratulatory note to Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club flashes on an LED screen at Stamford Bridge during the Chelsea-Nottingham Forest match. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Malaysians watching the Chelsea-Nottingham Forest match on Wednesday would have noticed a familiar name flash on the screen at Stamford Bridge.

The words “congratulations to Johor Darul Ta’zim FC” appeared on the LED screen where Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 5-1, after Johor won its fourth consecutive title in the Malaysian Super League.

“Visit Johor” was also displayed alongside the congratulatory note.

In response to the apparent tribute, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim who is also JDT team owner denied any payment made for the

congratulatory message.

He said the note on the screen in the stadium, which would have reached a worldwide audience, came as a result of goodwill, stemming from his friendship with Borussia Dortmund CEO Edwin Boekamp.

“I did not fork out a single cent for Johor Darul Ta’zim FC’s name to be shown at Stamford Bridge,” said Tunku Ismail, fondly known as TMJ.

He added that this was because the Chelsea team were his friends, asserting that money doesn’t make the world go round.

“I’ll give you an example, during the early years after I took over JDT, Gary Steven Robat was suspended by the Football Association of Malaysia,” he said.

“So I sent him to train at Borussia Dortmund without any payment made, this is because their Chief Executive Officer and Grassroots Football Development Director, Edwin Boekamp is my friend.”

TMJ went on to list examples of players sent overseas to train without payment which came courtesy of his extensive connections.

“Indirectly, I have not only built my network empire in the football world but also with overseas delegates, it hasn’t only improved JDT but also developed the state by bringing in more investors,” he said.

“Before we open our mouths, think first,” he said in allusion to the charge that it was a paid commercial.