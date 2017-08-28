Ticket sales for Malaysia-Thai final disrupted by fans

Malaysian football fans queuing up for tickets to the SEA Games final between Malaysia and Thailand tomorrow at Stadium Shah Alam August 28, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Authorities temporarily suspended ticket sales for the SEA Games football final after fans turned aggressive while queueing at the Shah Alam stadium today.

According to the Astro Awani news portal, groups of fans broke through barricades forming lines near the ticket sales counter.

This led to a standoff with security personnel, who opted to halt the ticket sales for now.

It is unclear if sales have been resumed.

National news agency Bernama earlier reported massive crowds queueing to buy tickets to the final between hosts Malaysian and Thailand tomorrow night, with some lining up since yesterday

Violence has already marred earlier football matches for the 29th SEA Games, after two Myanmar supporters were attacked following their country's match with Malaysia, among others.