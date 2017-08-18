Three young Malaysians ready for golf challenge at KL2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Three young players under the Sime Darby LPGA Development Programme are ready to fly the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ high in the golf competition of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) from Aug 22-26 at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan, near here.

They are Ashley Lau, 17, Loy Hee Ying, 20, and Nur Durriyah Damian, 22.

Loy, the highest ranked Malaysian of the trio at 111th spot, who scored various achievements including winning the silver medal in the Asean School Games in 2012 and also the gold medal in the 2014 Malaysia Games, noted that she was looking forward to put up a great show on home soil.

“It will be a great test for where my game is at the moment and I know it’s going to be very competitive. I think it’s great that Sime Darby continues to invest in golf through both the Sime Darby LPGA and the development programme,” she said in a statement issued by Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

“As a former participant of the development course, we need programmes like that in Malaysia to support and nurture women’s golf in Malaysia. I’d also like to thank the Malaysian Golf Association for the support they have given to get me to where I am now,” added the student of East Tennessee State University, United States.

Echoing her views was Lau who will use her playing experience at the 2016 Sime Darby LPGA golf meet onto KL2017.

She qualified to the tournament after finishing as the top amateur in the National Qualifying Tournament.

“I’m looking forward to the Games and will just focus on getting out there, enjoying the golf and hopefully putting into practice what I’ve learned in training,” said the Australia-based golfer.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Foundation (SDF) chairman Tun Musa Hitam noted that the Sime Darby LPGA Development Programme initiated since 2009 aimed to give local talents the opportunity to chase their dreams in their golfing careers.

He added that the success of two former participants of the programme — Kelly Tan and Michelle Koh — to play at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games and also the participation of these three players in KL2017, proved that the programme has helped more Malaysians to achieve glory at the international level.

“The Sime Darby LPGA is proud of its history of nurturing local talent and giving them much-needed exposure. Now in its 8th season, the event continues to serve as a platform for Malaysia’s best young female talent to compete in a world-class events, and we are delighted that the quality of our home-grown golfers continues to improve with the help of the annual development program,” Musa said. — Bernama