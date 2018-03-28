Three things we learned from England’s draw with Italy

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their first goal against England in London March 27, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 28 — The spectre of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system’s use at the World Cup dominated England’s final warm-up friendly for the tournment in a 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley.

Italy were awarded a penalty converted by Lorenzo Insigne three minutes from time, but only after German referee Deniz Aytekin reversed his original decision to wave away claims by Federico Chiesa.

Jamie Vardy had fired England into a first-half lead, but the Three Lions again looked toothless without the presence of Harry Kane up front.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from England’s final friendly before Gareth Southgate names his provisional squad for the World Cup:

VAR brings more controversy, not clarity

Fifa’s decision to forge ahead with VAR on the biggest stage at the World Cup is only likely to create more controversy over refereeing decisions rather than create clarity as it was intended to.

James Tarkowski clearly seemed to trod on Chiesa for Italy’s spot-kick, but even then England manager Southgate protested there wasn’t sufficient evidence to overturn Aytekin’s original decision.

“I think the ruling is ‘clear and obvious’ and it’s not. It’s one you can debate all day,” said Southgate.

“I don’t think with incidents like that VAR will clear things up.”

Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer also voiced their displeasure.

“VAR was brought in for clear and obvious errors!” Shearer said on Twitter.

“If it’s clear and obvious why the hell did it take 20 views for ref to change his mind? And still nobody can agree if it’s right or wrong. Get with it people!!”

Lineker said: “It’s irrelevant whether they think it was a penalty or not. VAR is there for the obvious howlers. This was far from that.”

Lingard staking World Cup claim

Jesse Lingard was the match-winner in a 1-0 win for England in Amsterdam on Friday with his first international goal and this time turned provider for Vardy’s opener.

The Manchester United midfielder has consistently shown his eye for goal and ability to turn a game this season as United’s second top-scorer behind Romelu Lukaku with 13 goals.

Even playing from a slighly deeper role with the impressive Raheem Sterling freed up to play in behind Vardy, Lingard was able to pose a goal threat.

Lingard may even have done enough to edge ahead of Dele Alli in the fight to start England’s tournament opener against Tunisia on June 18.

Alli, by contrast to Lingard, hasn’t enjoyed his best season at Spurs and didn’t start either against the Netherlands or Italy.

England miss killer Kane touch

In four World Cup warm-up friendlies, England have emerged impressively unscathed from meetings with Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands and Italy without defeat.

Those results are even more impressive given the prolific Kane has missed all four matches.

However, England have scored just two goals without him to only deepen the sensation he needs to be fit and firing if Southgate’s men are to make any impact in Russia.

Kane himself has scored seven goals in his last six international appearances.

Both Spurs and Southgate are hopefuly Kane will return from ankle ligament damage next month, well ahead of England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia on June 18. — AFP