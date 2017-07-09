Three teams record first wins in Malaysia Cup

Sarawak’s Milos Raickovic (centre), vying for the ball with Selangor’s Mohd Raimi Mohd Nor and Ugochukwu Ukah (left) during their Malaysia Cup match at the State Stadium in Kuching, July 8, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Three Super League teams, Selangor, Melaka United and Felda United tonight recorded their first wins in the Malaysia cup competition.

Selangor beat Sarawak 2-1 in a Group D match at Petra Jaya Stadium in Kuching.

With the win, Selangor have four points with group leader, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) after two matches. JDT topped the group with more goals scored.

Francis Forkey Doe put Selangor ahead in the 39th minute before Mohammad Dzulazlan Ibrahim of Sarawak scored an own goal in the 64th minute.

Sarawak pulled one goal when Shreen Tambi scored in the 82nd minute.

Melaka United beat two times champions Kelantan 3-0 in a Group C match at Hang Jebat Stadium.

The goals were scored by Marco Simic (20th minute), R. Surendran (30th minute) and Mohd Fauzi Rozlan (49th minute).

Felda United beat PKNS FC 2-1 in a Group B match at Shah Alam Stadium with goals from Zah Rahan Krangar (5th minute) and Thiago Augusto Fernandes (88th minute).

PKNS FC got a consolation goal through Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh (45th minute). — Bernama