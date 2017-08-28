Three muay thai exponents continue pursuit for gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Three Muay Thai exponents from Malaysia marched into the final of their respective categories to set up exciting battles against opponents from Thailand at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, tomorrow.

Mohd Ali Yaakub sailed into the 51-54kg final after beating Cambodia’s Vann Voeurn; Ain Kamarrudin made it to the 54-57kg final by defeating Lao Chetra from Cambodia while Tengku Sharizal Tengku Abd Rahman knocked out Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Yen in the 63.5-67kg category.

Mohd Ali will face Surachai Nakthaem, Ain takes on Thachtana Luangphon and Tengku Sharizal will battle against Mana Samchaiyaphum, all from Thailand.

Muhamad Samsi Mohd Noor who competed in the 67-71kg failed to advance further after going down to Meun Sophea from Cambodia 27-30. — Bernama