Three countries to feature in all 38 sports in 2017 SEA games

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Three countries namely Thailand, Singapore and hosts Malaysia are set to feature in all 38 events contested in the 2017 SEA Games to be held this August.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar also said that four main clusters would host a large number of events except for two sports — equestrian endurance and sailing — which would be held outside Klang Valley.

The clusters are Kuala Lumpur Sports City which is located in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim and also Putrajaya, which will host the water games — water-ski and wakeboard.

“Terengganu will host the equestrian endurance events while Langkawi will host the sailing events...So far we have received 8,777 entries for the upcoming SEA Games,” he told reporters after attending a coordination meeting with the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games Secretariat, here, today.

On the same note, Tunku Imran said the first meeting of Chef-de-Mission (CDM) of the contingents will be held from Feb 18-19 here to discuss a few issues related to the SEA Games such as including a technical handbook, transportation and competition venues.

Tunku Imran pointed out that during their visit, the CDMs would be brought to visit all four clusters including the newly-built Nilai Velodrome in Negri Sembilan, which will host the track cycling, road races and also BMX events.

“From there, they (CDM) will return to their countries and brief their respective sports association and team managers on what exactly will happen in August,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 Secretariat chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said some of the competition venues could only be tested by the national athletes after they are handed over by the contractors.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Sports City would only be handed over to the secretariat in June.

“If we are unable to organise pre-games competitions, will ensure testing can be done on the facilities, timing systems and others. Some of the venues were already ready last year.

“Like for Judo, the facilities and counting system for points were ready and tested in December. As for the others we are planning to do the testing from May to June...so far, we have not received requests from other countries on venue testing,” he said.

The 2017 SEA Games will be held from Aug 19-31. — Bernama