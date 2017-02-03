Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 1:19 pm GMT+8

Thompson upsets Vesely to give Australia early lead

Friday February 3, 2017
12:37 PM GMT+8

Jordan Thompson of Australia hits a return against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic during the tennis Davis Cup world group first round at Kooyong in Melbourne on February 3, 2017. — AFP picJordan Thompson of Australia hits a return against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic during the tennis Davis Cup world group first round at Kooyong in Melbourne on February 3, 2017. — AFP picMELBOURNE, Feb 3 — Rookie Jordan Thompson upset Czech number one Jiri Vesely in straight sets to give Australia a winning start to their Davis Cup World Group tie in Melbourne today.

Thompson, 22 and ranked 65, made surprisingly light work of the 54th-ranked Vesely, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and six minutes on the Kooyong hardcourt.

Thompson was handed his debut by captain Lleyton Hewitt after the 27th-ranked Bernard Tomic made himself unavailable, citing scheduling issues, while Vesely took over as the top-ranked Czech player following the unavailability of world number ten Tomas Berdych.

The Australian began well with a break in the opening game and had few problems with the shaky Czech left-hander making five service breaks.

“It’s the biggest moment in my career, the summer has been pretty good, but playing for your country is amazing and getting us off to a 1-0 lead is even better,” Thompson said.

“There were some nerves at the start, but I was just glad the balls were coming off the racquet nicely.”

Vesely said ahead of the clash: “It’s something new for me, I’ve never started a tie before so it’s definitely a new experience for me.”

It is the eighth meeting in Davis Cup for the two nations with Australia leading 7-1. Australia won their last meeting 3-2 at the same stage two years ago in Ostrava.

Australia lost in the first round last year, but defeated Slovakia in a play-off to maintain their World Group status, while Czech Republic reached last year’s quarter-finals but fell to France. — AFP

