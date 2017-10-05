Thomas named PGA Tour Player of the Year

Thomas joined an elite group including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to have posted five wins in a season before the age of 25. ― Reuters picNORTH CAROLINA, Oct 5 — Justin Thomas was named PGA Tour Player of the Year yesterday after a season that included five victories and the FedExCup title.

The award was voted on by his fellow players on the PGA Tour, which does not release the vote totals.

The 24-year-old’s victories included his first major title at the PGA Championship in August.

He also won the season-long points race, the FedExCup, and set an all-time tour record low score of 253 strokes at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Thomas nominated his tee shot at the par-three 17th at Quail Hollow in the final round of the PGA Championship as the most special in a remarkable season.

“That shot was probably the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life under those circumstances,” he said of the seven-iron from 200 yards that cleared the water hazard, found the heart of the green, and set up a 15-foot birdie that all but clinched the championship.

Thomas also played a role in helping the United States win last week’s Presidents Cup by posting a 3-1-1 record against the International team.

Xander Schauffele was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He won twice, including the season-ending Tour Championship. — Reuters