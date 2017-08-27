Third gold medal for Malaysia in rhythmic gymnastics

Malaysia's gymnasts celebrate the gold medal in Team Rhythmic Gymnastics at Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre(MITEC) today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysian rhythmic gymnasts clinched the gold in the group single apparatus (five hoops) final in the 29th SEA Games at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today

Amira Sofiya Amirul Fares, Chan Mei Thung, Koh Jei Yi, Tee Wei Qi, Tee Wei Wen and Thew Yue Jia collectively won the country’s third gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics with 16.050 points in the event, edging silver medallists Singapore at 14.400 points and third-placed the Philippines at 10.650 points.

SEA Games debutant Amira Sofiya, 16, said she was happy with the medal but still had work to do as they eyed a gold medal in the group mixed apparatus event tomorrow.

“There was a slight mistake in our routine just now but we still did everything we could to win the gold,” she told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony.

Earlier, the squad bagged its second gold - in the individual all-around event through Koi Sie Yan – as well as silver through Amy Kwan Dict Weng in the same event.

Yesterday, Malaysia clinched its first rhythmic gymnastics gold in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in the team event. — Bernama