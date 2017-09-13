Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

There is no plan B for Pyeongchang Games, says IOC’s Bach (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 13, 2017
07:23 PM GMT+8

Tools

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach arrives for a news conference in Lausanne March 2, 2016, on preparations for Rio Olympic Games. — Reuters picInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach arrives for a news conference in Lausanne March 2, 2016, on preparations for Rio Olympic Games. — Reuters picLIMA, Sept 13 — The International Olympic Committee is not considering any plan B for the Pyeongchang 2018 winter Olympics despite the escalating crisis with North Korea, IOC President Thomas Bach said yesterday.

The run-up to the first winter Games in Asia outside Japan has been overshadowed by the diplomatic crisis and the United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions on Monday against the country over North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on Sept. 3.

Bach said any scenario other than holding the Games in Pyeongchang in February next year would be undermining diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution.

“Speaking now about different scenarios for the Olympic winter Games would send the wrong message," he told at the opening of the IOC session in the Peruvian capital.

“It would be a message against our own belief in peace and diplomacy. It would undermine the efforts of those who are working towards a diplomatic solution so that peace will prevail on the Korean peninsula.”

Earlier this month North Korea launched its biggest nuclear bomb test, prompting global condemnation as US President Donald Trump said “appeasement” would not work.

North Korea has warned the United States that it would pay a “due price” for spearheading efforts on UN sanctions, which now include a ban on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

“We know how volatile this situation continues to be. So we will follow the developments closely and will keep promoting our position,” Bach said.

The Pyeongchang Games will run from Feb 9-25. — Reuters

