Thailand’s sepak takraw team too strong for Malaysia

School children cheer for the Malaysian men’s team during the Men’s Sepak Takraw Team Regu at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Arch rival Thailand once again haunted Malaysia with superb overall strength, power and precision to emerge with a crushing 3-0 victory in the sepak takraw team event at the Titiwangsa Stadium, here today.

Malaysia who lost to Indonesia 1-2 yesterday, seemed a spent force as Thailand piled on the pressure with powerful spikes and stout defence to beat the first regu 15-21, 17-21.

Action during the second regu was a lop-sided affair as the Malaysian regu were overwhelmed 10-21, 6-21 by their counterparts from Thailand.

Despite having won the match already, the Thais refused to take the foot off the pedal and thrash the third regu 21-9, 21-8.

Malaysia were awarded the bronze together with Brunei while Indonesia took the silver.

The defeat saw Malaysia’s 26-year gold medal drought in the team event continue.

The last time Malaysia won the team gold was in the 1991 Manila SEA Games.

Thailand have now won the gold medal for 12 consecutive editions since 1993 when Singapore hosted the games.

Sepak takraw team event was not included in the 2005 Manila SEA Games programme. — Bernama