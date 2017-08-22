Thailand too strong for Malaysia in ice hockey

The Malaysian ice hockey team fell to a 4-10 defeat to Thailand during the second round robin match yesterday. ― Picture via Kuala Lumpur 2017 media gallery PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 ― Malaysia tumbled to a 4-10 defeat to Thailand in their second round robin match at the Malaysian National Ice Skating Stadium (MyNISS) here yesterday.

In the sport held for the first time in the SEA Games, Malaysia started well but fumbled as the match progressed, allowing Thailand to race away to a 7-3 lead.

Though Malaysia managed to add three more goals, Thailand came back with three goals of their own to walk out with a 10-4 victory.

National coach Kristof Kovago admitted that Thailand played a better gameyesterday.

The defeat today saw Malaysia with three points from two matches, after having beaten Indonesia 10-3 yesterday.

In another match played yesterday, the Philippines whitewashed Indonesia 12-0.

The Philippines will meet Singapore today while Thailand face Indonesia. ― Bernama