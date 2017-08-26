Thailand squeeze past Myanmar 1-0 to book spot in SEA Games football final

Thailand's player Sasalak Haiprakhon (right) is challenged by Manmar's player Nan Wai Min during the SEA Games Men's Football semifinal encounter at Selayang Stadium today. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― Defending champion Thailand squeezed into the final of the men’s football competition after beating Myanmar 1-0 late into injury time at the Selayang Stadium today.

Skipper Chenrop Samphaodi was the toast of the Thais when he headed in an injury time goal after six minutes was added at the end of regulation time (90 minutes) by the referee, forcing the Myanmar players to fall on their knees with disappointment.

Thailand who had started their Group B matches in not so impressive fashion, picked up the momentum in their final group match against Vietnam, beating their arch rival 3-0, to make it to the semifinal and maintain their gold medal hopes.

Despite their impressive form against Vietnam on Thursday, Thailand failed to find the target against a hardworking Myanmar side who defended stoutly until the 90th minute and fifth minute of injury time before the killer blow came from a perfect cross from the left.

The defeat saw Myanmar’s gold medal drought in football continue since 1973 (Myanmar won the gold when the country was known as Burma).

Speaking to reporters after the game, Thailand head coach Worrawoot Srimaka praised boys and claimed the side was ready to play either Malaysia or Indonesia in the final.

“At this stage we have no fear, we can face either Indonesia or Malaysia in the final. We will do our best as we want to offer our people a great memory,” he said. ― Bernama