Thailand set to host MotoGP in 2018

Tuesday August 29, 2017
07:06 AM GMT+8

The race will be held at the Buriram circuit in the northeast of the country. — Reuters picThe race will be held at the Buriram circuit in the northeast of the country. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Aug 29 — Thailand is set to host a round of the MotoGP world championship for the first time in 2018 with a three-year contract due to be signed in Bangkok on Thursday, series organisers announced yesterday.

The official MotoGP.com website said that Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, would join Sakon Wannapong, the governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, at the formal signing.

The race will be held at the Buriram circuit in the northeast of the country.

The track, which has previously hosted the world superbike championship, will be the first all-new addition to the series since Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo in 2014. — Reuters

