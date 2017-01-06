Thailand picks Rexy Mainaky as national team head coach

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand is seen during the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on April 17, 2016. Former champion Rexy Mainaky has been hired by the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) to be their national team head coach. ― AFP picBANGKOK, Jan 6 ― Malaysia's badminton coach Rexy Mainaky has been hired by the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) to be their national team head coach.

According the association, the former Olympic and world champion has been tapped to realise Thailand's dream of winning an Olympic medal in badminton.

“I believe that with his experience as a player and coach, he will be able to help us win an Olympic medal,” said BAT president Patama Leeswadtrakul here today.

The Indonesian, who besides Malaysia had also coached the teams of England and the Philippines, has signed a one year contract with BAT with the option of renewing it annually until 2020.

Patama said that although Mainaky was a doubles specialist, his knowledge and experience would be vital in fulfilling the country's dream of securing its first Olympic medal in the sport.

The doubles expert coached the Malaysian team from 2005 until 2012 before leaving for the Philippines. ― Bernama