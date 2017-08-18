Thailand optimistic of semifinal spot despite shaky football start

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Despite a shaky performance in their first two matches, Thailand Under 23 (U-23) football team manager Watanya Wongopasi believes her team is on the right track to defend the gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Speaking to reporters after a 1-0 win over Timor-Leste last night, she said Thailand’s strike force only needed to be more confident and efficient in front of the goal after the team played so well and managed to create a lot of goal scoring opportunities including the game where they drew 1-1 against Indonesia in the opening match.

“We could have scored a lot of goals tonight just like the match against Indonesia. We played very well to create a lot of good chances but it’s just that we failed to convert the opportunities we created.

“We have three more games ahead so I want the team to maintain this kind of performance and do their best to score as many goals,” she said.

On the team’s chances in getting into the semi-final round, Watanya is optimistic that the door is still open despite them being in third placing with four points behind Indonesia and Vietnam (six points) in Group B.

She added, the Thai team’s main mission was to set a gold medal hattrick and was optimistic the boys especially the attacking force would be able to do better in the remaining three games against Cambodia (Aug 20), the Philippines (Aug 22) and Vietnam (Aug 24).

“We still have three matches ahead and I think we can seal all three points from that. We want to go to the semi-final as a group champion to brighten our chances of bringing home a gold medal to Thailand for the third time. — Bernama