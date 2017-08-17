Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Thailand made to sweat in 1-0 win over Timor Leste

Thursday August 17, 2017
11:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ronaldo and Messi to compete to be world’s best player againRonaldo and Messi to compete to be world’s best player again

Philippines backtracks on withdrawal, says will host 2019 SEA GamesPhilippines backtracks on withdrawal, says will host 2019 SEA Games

Singapore envoy accuses Utusan Malaysia of stoking racial tensionsSingapore envoy accuses Utusan Malaysia of stoking racial tensions

The Edit: Melbourne is ‘world’s most liveable city’ againThe Edit: Melbourne is ‘world’s most liveable city’ again

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The win gave Thailand four points from two matches but they remained in third place behind Vietnam and Indonesia. ― Reuters picThe win gave Thailand four points from two matches but they remained in third place behind Vietnam and Indonesia. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Defending champion Thailand had to dig deep into their reserves to overcome Timor Leste 1-0 in a SEA Games Group B match at the Selayang Stadium near here tonight.

Thailand despite dominating the match had to thank 20-year-old striker Worachit Kanitsribumphen for saving their blushes by netting the winner in the 58th minute.

The win gave Thailand four points from two matches but remained in third place behind Vietnam and Indonesia while the Philippines with three points are in fourth position.

Indonesia who beat the Philippines 3-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium tonight also have four points with stayed in second spot with a better goal difference.

In an earlier match, Vietnam moved to the top of Group B with six points after registering their second consecutive victory by beating Cambodia 4-1 in a match played at the Shah Alam Stadium before the Indonesia-Philippines match. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline