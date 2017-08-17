Thailand made to sweat in 1-0 win over Timor Leste

The win gave Thailand four points from two matches but they remained in third place behind Vietnam and Indonesia. ― Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Defending champion Thailand had to dig deep into their reserves to overcome Timor Leste 1-0 in a SEA Games Group B match at the Selayang Stadium near here tonight.

Thailand despite dominating the match had to thank 20-year-old striker Worachit Kanitsribumphen for saving their blushes by netting the winner in the 58th minute.

Indonesia who beat the Philippines 3-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium tonight also have four points with stayed in second spot with a better goal difference.

In an earlier match, Vietnam moved to the top of Group B with six points after registering their second consecutive victory by beating Cambodia 4-1 in a match played at the Shah Alam Stadium before the Indonesia-Philippines match. ― Bernama