Thailand gun down Philippines, eye men’s football semis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Defending champions, Thailand are on a clearer path to the men’s football semi-finals in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after beating Philippines 2-0 in their fourth group B match at Selayang Stadium today.

The victory saw the White Elephants kept their unbeaten record to collect 10 points after four matches.

Meanwhile second place Vietnam with nine points will face third spot Indonesia with seven points in another group B encounter tonight.

Thailand’s two goals were scored by Montree Promsawat in the 28th minute followed by Sittichok Kannoo in injury time and they will meet Vietnam in their last group B game on Thursday. — Bernama