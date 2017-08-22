Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Thailand gun down Philippines, eye men’s football semis

Tuesday August 22, 2017
07:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chantMalaysian fans slammed over ‘Singapore dogs’ football chant

Ambank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sourcesAmbank and RHB merger unlikely to happen, say sources

Indonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attackIndonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attack

The Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festivalThe Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festival

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Defending champions, Thailand are on a clearer path to the men’s football semi-finals in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after beating Philippines 2-0 in their fourth group B match at Selayang Stadium today.

The victory saw the White Elephants kept their unbeaten record to collect 10 points after four matches.

Meanwhile second place Vietnam with nine points will face third spot Indonesia with seven points in another group B encounter tonight.

Thailand’s two goals were scored by Montree Promsawat in the 28th minute followed by Sittichok Kannoo in injury time and they will meet Vietnam in their last group B game on Thursday. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline