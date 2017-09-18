Thailand crush Malaysia’s hopes for first Asean Under-18 football title

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia’s hopes of claiming their first Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-18 championship were in tatters when they lost 0-2 to Thailand in the final tonight.

Thailand scored the two goals in a three-minute spree at the start of the second half at Thuwunna Stadium to emerge champions for the fifth time after winning in 2002, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Thailand slotted their goals via Ekanit Panya in the 48th minute and Kritsada Kaman in the 51st minute and Malaysia ended as runners-up for the fifth time.

The U-18 squad under Bojak Hodak qualified for the final after defeating hosts Myanmar 5-4 on penalty kicks after both sides were tied in a goalless draw in the semi-final two days ago.

In the 17th championships, Malaysia opened their campaign in group A by blasting Laos 4-1, crushing Singapore 3-1 and Timor Leste 3-0 before being held to a 1-1 draw by Thailand in the last group match. — Bernama