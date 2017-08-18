Thailand beat Vietnam in futsal opener

Thailand woman futsal player Jiraprapa Nimrattanasing (right) tries to slot in the ball past Vietnam goalkeeper Truong Kim Ngan (left) during their SEA Games match in Shah Alam August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — Defending champions in women's futsal Thailand kicked off their Kuala Lumpur SEA Games futsal campaign in style by outplaying Vietnam 3-1 in their opening round robin match at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

Thailand took the lead in the second half through Darika Peanpailun. The strongest opponent of Vietnam added their second goal through substitute Sasicha Phothiwong in the 30th minute.

The team under head coach Udom Taveesuk, scored their third through Jiraprapa Nimrattanasing in the 32nd minute. Vietnam then got on the scoresheet through substitute player Nguyen Thi Hue, just before the final whistle.

Both five-a-side futsal teams played defensive for most of the time in the round-robin format, which takes place for the first time at SEA Games.

In the women's title showdown four years ago during the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, Thailand whitewashed Vietnam 5-0.

No futsal competitions were offered at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

The tournament uses single-league format with teams claiming the top spot taking home the gold medals. Thailand head coach, Taveesuk in a press conferece after the tournament said his charges had given a good performance though not satisfied with the first half of the match.

"Vietnam are a difficult team, to succeed we will focus on other games," he said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam head coach, Truongquoc Tuan admitted his team faced a uphill battle to beat Thailand in the opening match. — Bernama