Thai, Singaporean shooters in Nur Suryani’s way for gold

National elite shooter, Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi is expected to see Singapore and Thailand shooters crossing her path during the SEA Games rifle event. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — National elite shooter, Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi is expected to see Singapore and Thailand shooters crossing her path for a glorious outing at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in Subang Shooting Range from August 21 to 26.

The national Olympian conceded Singapore’s Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei and Attapon Uea-aree of Thailand were strong contenders in the two events she is participating namely the 50m rifle prone and 50m rifle three positions at the ongoing SEA Games.

“I do not want to think too much about my opponents as I want to focus on improving by performance as the SEA Games,” she said when met by Bernama at the venue today.

Asked on her training under national assistant coach, Park Cheol-wan, Nur Suryani who is making her ninth SEA Games appearance said there was marked improvement in her shooting technic and score after learning from South Korean coach.

“His presence as well as two other South Korean coaches are extremely helpful especially when the national squad went through a six-week intensive stint in South Korea in June.

“Before this I was trained by a coach from Russia but the coaches from South Korea have helped to boost my mental strength which is an important factor in a competition,” said Nur Suryani who won two silver and a bronze medals at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. — Bernama