Tested positive for doping, Wendy bent on bouncing back

Wendy (left) and Nur Dhabitah display their gold medals after winning the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final of the 29th KL SEA Games. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malaysia diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee who was tested positive for doping said she would not give up and will take things in stride to bounce back next year.

The 24-year-old, admitted she was sad her KL2017 SEA Games gold has been stripped off but she stayed determined to fight for Malaysia.

“Whether the National Sports Council (NSC) still wants my services or not ... I’m still determined to fight for my country,” she said yesterday.

The two-time Olympian — 2012 London and 2016 Rio — Wendy told Mailsport she is shocked too (about being tested positive).

“But I won’t give up. I hope to be given a chance to compete at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April and Jakarta Asian Games in August.

“As for now, I have no clue on how long the ban is but I still have the fighting spirit for my country,” she added.

The South-east Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on Tuesday revealed that three athletes including Wendy failed doping tests at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games (KL2017).

Besides Wendy, two Thai athletes Nurisan Loseng (pencak silat) and Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn (swimming) also failed the “B sample” test conducted by WADA in New Delhi on October 11.

SEAGF president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar said their victories and medals would be withdrawn.

Wendy will be stripped of the gold medals she won at KL2017 — the women’s 3m springboard individual and 3m springboard synchronised event with Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

“However we do not know how long the ban will be, it’s beyond the SEAGF jurisdiction. It depends on WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and the world aquatics body Fina to decide and make their statements ... not us,” said Tunku Imran who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president.

Wendy’s B sample had tested positive for the banned substance sibutramine at a WADA laboratory in New Delhi on October 11.

Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant which is commonly found in weight loss supplements.

“I already made an appeal. But it seems like my eight years of waiting for SEA Games gold medal has gone to nothing.

“So sad but I believe in God and everything happens for a reason.

“No one will know how I feel, learning to survive alone. That teaches me a lesson too,” said Wendy.

According to Bernama, of the the two Thais, Benjaporn also loses two silver medals, in the 10km open water swimming and 4x200m team relay.

Singapore’s Chantal Liew is awarded the silver medal in the 10km open water event while the Philippines’ relay team is promoted to win silver in the 4x200m.