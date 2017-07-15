Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Teddy Sheringham is new head coach of Indian side Kolkata

Saturday July 15, 2017
01:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kelantan deputy MB latest to sue EC over proposed redelineationKelantan deputy MB latest to sue EC over proposed redelineation

The Edit: Australian has thumb surgically replaced with toeThe Edit: Australian has thumb surgically replaced with toe

Honolulu high-rise blaze kills at least three, injures twoHonolulu high-rise blaze kills at least three, injures two

Trump asks Supreme Court to block travel ban rulingTrump asks Supreme Court to block travel ban ruling

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Teddy Sheringham has replaced Spaniard Jose Francisco Molina as Atletico de Kolkata’s new head coach. — AFP picTeddy Sheringham has replaced Spaniard Jose Francisco Molina as Atletico de Kolkata’s new head coach. — AFP picMUMBAI, July 15 ― Former England and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has been named head coach of Indian Super League franchise Atletico de Kolkata.

Sheringham, 51, replaced Spaniard Jose Francisco Molina, who led ATK to their second title in three years in his only season as coach.

The Kolkata-based side, owned by a consortium including Spanish club Atletico Madrid and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, also won the inaugural edition in 2014.

Sheringham, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League with United, most recently managed English League Two (fourth division) side Stevenage.

The Jamshedpur Football Club, one of the two new entrants and owned by Tata Steel, have named another former England and Manchester United player, Steve Coppell, as their manager for the upcoming season.

The 62-year-old Coppell took Kerala Blasters to the ISL final against ATK last year and has previously managed numerous English clubs including Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

The fourth edition of the ISL will start on October 1 with two new teams making it a 10-team league, running for five months. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline