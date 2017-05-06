Team spirit crucial for Sudirman Cup, says Chong Wei

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Team spirit will play a major role in assisting the national badminton squad in the Sudirman Cup campaign from May 21-25 in Gold Coast, Australia.

National badminton ace and world number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei said apart team spirit, mental strength as well as self-confidence would also assist the team to challenge opponents in the competition.

Chong Wei who is the team leader said all players need to plan their best strategy when facing their respective opponents in group C against Japan and Germany as they are familiar with their foes’ strength and weaknesses.

“At the group stage, we are almost sure of the players to be fielded and therefore teamwork and support from all members is important. If we manage to become the group champion, we can avoid top seed in the tournament for the next encounter.

“However mental preparation is important as we do not know which country will be the top and second seed,” he said when met at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara, recently.

Chong Wei was also confident the team was capable of reaching the semi-finals.

Apart from Chong Wei, other players listed are Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin (men’s singles), Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong and Teo Ee Yi/Ong Yew Sin (men’s doubles), Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See and Tan Kia Meng/Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles), Goh Jin Wei and Sonia Cheah (women’s singles), Vivian Hoo/Woon Khe Wei and Chow Mei Kuan/ Lee Meng Yean (women’s doubles).

China has been dominating the championship by winning the title 10 times followed by three-time champions South Korea and Indonesia. — Bernama