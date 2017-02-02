Team Malaysia on track in Hong Kong

Darren feels their confidence grow as they play. — Picture by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Malaysia’s defence of the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships got off to a perfect start when both boy’s and girl’s made short work of their opponents in Hong Kong yesterday.

The team arrived on Tuesday morning and quickly got down to work to acclimatise themselves with the courts and the cold weather conditions.

The boys took on Sri Lanka in the first match and won 3-0. Muhammad Abdul Harif, Ong Sai Hung and Darren Rahul Pragasam came out winners in straight games. Then in the evening they played Singapore.

Sai Hung made way for Farez Izwan to to play second singles while Darren and Harif kept their places. They again came out 3-0 winners in the best of three singles format.

“There were some nerves in the beginning but after we got a game under our belts it became easy,” said Darren.

“It’s a good start, but we expected to get through these stages without many complications.”

The ever confident and straight talking Sai Hung is feeling buoyant after his match and can’t wait to get going again.

“Feeling great after the win, but we’re aiming for the title, so it’s still a long way, but a good start nonetheless,” he added.

Meanwhile the top seeded girls had a walk in the park. Zoe Foo Yuk Han, Aifa Azman and S. Sivasangari all came away with convincing wins. First against Taiwan and then Macau.

Aifa in particular was in scintillating form playing second singles. She dropped just 11 points in two matches to put the girls well on track for the finals.

The girls will play South Korea and Singapore tomorrow while the boys take on Jordan and Taiwan.