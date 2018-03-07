Tarkowski stays focused on Burnley amid England talk

Burnley’s James Tarkowski in action with Everton’s Cenk Tosun during their Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley, March 3, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 7 — Burnley defender James Tarkowski is not getting carried away by talk of a potential first England call-up, instead opting to focus on continuing his fine form in the final stretch of the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old centre back is one of several Burnley players in the frame for England selection for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy later this month.

As Gary Cahill struggles to get games at Chelsea and Manchester United’s Phil Jones continues to recover from injury, England boss Gareth Southgate has watched Tarkowski in Burnley’s last two league matches at Turf Moor.

“We’re seventh in the league so there is no surprise that the England manager is here watching players,” Tarkowski told British media.

“We’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks. There are plenty of lads in good form at our place so we’ll just have to see what happens.

“I’m not too worried about it, I’m happy enough here playing football week in-week out. If it comes then obviously I would be delighted to represent my country but I’m just happy to be back out there playing football again.”

Tarkowski has been in splendid form for Burnley this season and in January was rewarded with a new contract until 2022.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Ben Mee are also in frame for England selection, while midfielder Jack Cork is hoping to stay in the squad after winning his first cap in November.

“Big Popey has been terrific, Ben (Mee) has been terrific for two or three seasons now, Corky has come here and done really well, Lowts (Matt Lowton) has done well,” Tarkowski added.

“There are so many people out there who could get a shout. You’ve just got to concentrate on your club football for now and if it happens it happens.”

Burnley visit West Ham United in the league on Saturday in their final fixture before the international break. — Reuters