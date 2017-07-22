Taking on the role of Rimau ― the official SEA Games and Asean Para Games mascot

Meet Rimau, the official mascot for the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games and Asean Para Games. — Picture by Razak Ghazali and Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― It’s a staple in the world of sports, where mascots are a good luck charm who can connect with the audience through their goofy antics.

More than that, these larger-than-life figures bring laughter to the little ‘uns and rev up the crowd while doubling up as brand representatives.

Most of the time, a passive crowd may not even react to the mascot’s antics — let alone be aware there’s an actual person inside the heavy suit working his or her butt off, dancing like a maniac in unearthly temperatures to the fleeting amusement of others.

They truly are the unsung — and dripping wet — heroes of any sporting event.

It’s one heck of a steamy job inside a stifling, furry suit, but hey, someone’s got to do it — and five people did.

Fatheen Ellina Asheqeen, Muhd Shauqi Zulkifli, Muhd Nuruddin Yusup, Muhd Azrun Ridzwan and Mohd Shazdreen Danieal have been donning the adorable Rimau — official mascot for the Kuala Lumpur 2017 Southeast Asian Games and Asean Para Games — costume since last year.

All of them — who are part of the Malaysian Organising Committee (Masoc) for the Games commencing next month — volunteered to do so without getting paid.

As Rimau, they have appeared in multiple events organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote Kuala Lumpur 2017, including the Rising Together Baton Runs in participating countries.

Unveiling their faces to the public for the first time, the five noble souls spoke to Malay Mail about stepping into the shoes of Rimau, the fuzzy and cuddly mascot inspired by the Malayan tiger.

With no prior experience, they all had their own reasons for taking on the role.

Fatheen, the only woman in the group, said she wanted to do it “just for fun”, while Shauqi, Azrun and Shazdreen — who prefers to be called Zack — simply did it out of curiosity.

As for Nuruddin, he took part to put his free time to good use and has never looked back.

Fatheen also revealed she was the first to volunteer to take on the job.

“There was not enough staff to do it so I thought I’d give it a try,” said the 24-year-old bubbly lass, who later convinced Shauqi and Nuruddin — her friends since majoring in Sports Science at University Teknologi Mara — to join her.

It’s a good thing all five mascot wearers are fit as a fiddle to take on this heavy task — literally.

With the costume weighing in at 13kg, it is no walk in the park to don it for up to five hours at a time, even more so when there is only one ventilation fan in the head piece but not for the rest of the suit.

Underneath the costume, they wear a skin-tight one-piece garment made of sweat-wicking material, as well as a buff to prevent sweat from dripping into their eyes. Much like F1 drivers who shed a few kilos in every race.

“We’d be drenched in sweat every single time we put on the costume, good thing there’s a fan inside the head piece to keep us cool a little,” revealed Shauqi, 25.

The costume — which comes in a one size-fits all — for those standing 165cm to 175cm — is sent for dry-cleaning after every usage to make sure it’s clean and odour-free.

All five volunteers report to Yan Mohd Nor Alif, 32, who sets the schedule for Rimau’s appearances and communicates with them via a radio earpiece while on duty.

“They’re not allowed to speak while in character, and when inside the costume, it is hard to be aware of the surroundings with limited vision.

“So I’d tell them when there’s a cue to clap or to greet a VIP. Or move away from a child who’s afraid,” said Yan.

While there’s no particular training to undergo beforehand, there are tips and tricks the group has picked up along the way to help them go through the day as Rimau.

“There’s no special diet — we’d still have our usual nasi lemak or roti canai for breakfast — but what’s most important is we drink plenty of water beforehand to prevent dehydration since we’d be sweating a lot.

“This is also because we won’t be able to do so while in character, as we’re not allowed to remove the headpiece in public,” said Fatheen.

Sufficient sleep is also necessary to keep the energy level up for the job.

“Our job as Rimau is to hype up the crowd and make people happy — we’d dance, jump, and generally be hyperactive because who wants to see a boring Rimau, right?” said Zack, 28.

Having said that, it is also imperative they keep their emotions in check because “if you’re moody, people can tell”, said Nuruddin, 24.

“Plus it’s just harder to get all cheeky and hyped up when we’re not in the mood. So it’s important we’re cheerful.”

While Fatheen, Shauqi and Nuruddin feel it’s important to eat sufficiently beforehand, Zack and Azrun refrain from indulging.

“I’d eat very little — sometimes just a chocolate bar for energy, because it wouldn’t feel comfortable walking in a heavy costume with a full stomach,” said Azrun, 24.

“Also we want to avoid visiting the loo — not that we’re not allowed to go, but it’s just too much of a hassle to remove and put on our tights and costume back on again,” said Zack, adding it takes up to 15 minutes to put the ensemble on.

Though challenging, being Rimau has its perks too.

Not only do they get to get out of the mundane office, they also get to travel and meet new people.

“My most challenging task as Rimau was having to be under the hot sun for long hours during the Baton Run in Timor Leste in April. But I had the most fun as well as being in a different country,” said Zack.

For Shauqi, another plus point is he gets to “let loose” as Rimau. “I love dancing, but I’m just too shy to do it in person. Also, it’s our only chance to be on television!” he laughed.

But most of all, all five Rimau lookalikes call it a fun experience and will do it again in a heartbeat.

“My favourite part is taking pictures with people. People run up to you with excitement. You can’t see, but inside we’re smiling because we get to make someone’s day,” said Shauqi.