Syed Aizad Daniel destroys Myanmar in men’s futsal event

National men’s futsal player Mohd Ridzuan Bakri strives to keep the ball from Myanmar's Aung Aung (centre) during their match in the KL2017 SEA Games at Panasonic Sports Complex in Shah Alam August 18, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — Malaysia edged Myanmar 5-4 in the opening match of the men’s football competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Panasonic Sports Complex here tonight.

Syed Aizad Daniel Syed Nasir was the hero when he scored the winner for Malaysia five minutes before full-time when the match was deadlocked 4-4.

Myanmar captain Aung Aung put their team ahead before Muhammad Azri Rahman pulled level for Malaysia.

Malaysia then went ahead with Akmarulnizam Mohd Idris finding the net but Ko Ko Lwin replied for Myanmar.

Myanmar then raced to 4-2 with Pyae Phyo Maung and defender Pyae Phyo Maung (names same) the scorers.

But Malaysia did not give up, Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin and Muhammad Azri cancelled the deficit.

The Malaysian squad coached by Chiew Chun Yong next meet Vietnam on August 20, Indonesia (August 22) and Thailand (August 27), in the league format competition. — Bernama