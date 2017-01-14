Sydney stay unbeaten after derby draw with Wanderers

Chelsea's Loic Remy in action against Sydney FC's Alex Gersbach in their friendly match at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, June 2, 2015. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 14 — Sydney FC remained unbeaten this season with a controversial scoreless draw in the A-League Sydney derby against Western Sydney Wanderers today.

It was the first goalless draw between the two fierce cross-town rivals and left Sydney FC five points clear of Melbourne Victory.

Graham Arnold’s team have not lost in 15 games this season while it was the ninth draw for the former AFC Champions League winners in eighth place.

But the Wanderers felt aggrieved that they were not awarded a first-half penalty for a handball by defender Michael Zullo and Sydney needed some late heroics from goalkeeper Danny Vukovic to preserve their unbeaten status before 40,000 fans at Allianz Stadium.

Melbourne Victory held on for a 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar at home finishing with 10 men after striker Besart Berisha was red-carded with 30 minutes left.

James Troisi scored the opener, set up Marco Rojas’ second and played in Berisha, who netted the third from the penalty spot with Brisbane replying through a stunning Dimitri Petratos free kick and a James Donachie own-goal.

Adelaide United upset Melbourne City 2-1 at home after a dramatic 87th-minute goal by young substitute Mark Ochieng.

The Reds were forced to come from behind after Uruguayan Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Adelaide equalised shortly after when Dylan McGowan headed home a free kick from Spaniard Isaias.

Michael McGlinchey scored in the opening 10 minutes to seal Wellington Phoenix a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in Wellington on Saturday. — AFP