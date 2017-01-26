Swimmers in sync for gold at KL SEA Games

Synchronised swimming coach Shareen Png flanked by Hua Wei (left) and Yhing Hui (right) as they wish all Malaysians a happy Chinese New Year. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Just as in the 2015 edition, synchronised swimming will offer the first gold medals at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on August 19-31.

Malaysia are competing in five events — solo technical, solo free routine, duet technical, duet free and the team free routines — with a target of at least two gold medals.

The team will be anchored by seasoned campaigner Lee Yhing Hui who will compete in her third games. She will partner youngster Gan Hua Wei in the duet routine.

“We’re feeling the pressure as we are in a position to kickstart Malaysia’s campaign with a gold medal,” said Yhing Hui.

“We’ve been focussing on the duet events as solo routines are not in the Olympics.”

In order to foster a closer bond and work on this relationship, both girls spend time going out and sharing meals together.

Yhing Hui, 24, is defending champion in duets. She partnered the now retired Katrina Ann Abdul Hadi in 2015.

Negri Sembilan-born Hua Wei is excited at the prospect of competing in her first solo event and the opportunity to bring home an individual gold is something she looks forward to.

The 16-year-old is also relishing the prospect of working with Yhing Hui, although she admits it did seem daunting at first.

“At the beginning, I was worried about partnering her, but after a year of working together we have found our rhythm,” said Hua Wei, who will compete in the difficult solo technical routine.

At the 2011 Games, Malaysia won all five gold medals on offer while at the 2015 edition, Singapore pipped Malaysia for two out of the three gold medals.

This is the first time solo events will be introduced at the games. It provides a unique chance for Malaysia to make history, but they have the Singaporeans to contend with.

“Singapore will be our toughest opponents,” said Yhing Hui.

The SEA Games opening ceremony will be on August 19, while the synchronised events are on August 17 and 18 at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.