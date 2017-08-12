Swimmers aim to deliver, says swimming association president

GURUN, Aug 12 — The national swimming contingent aims to deliver a sizable bulk of medals in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games (KL2017), in line with the 111-gold medal target set by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to the national contingent.

Amateur Swimming Association of Malaysia (Asum) president Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the swimming contingent will be competing in 13 events, among them in the pool, open water swimming, synchronised swimming, diving and water polo.

“We are setting a lower target, that is four gold medals but we expect more. We will review progress once the swimming events get underway.

“In answering the call by the minister (Khairy) for a 111-gold medal haul, we will go all out to be a big contributor of gold medals,” he said.

Shahidan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Jerai Umno’s delegates conference at Dewan Sri Zaleha here today.

The 93-strong Malaysian swimming contingent will be in action when KL2017 kicks off on Aug 19. — Bernama