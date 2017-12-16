Swansea eye impact players in January transfer window

Paul Clement says Swansea City are targeting players who can make an immediate impact in the January transfer window. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 16 ― Swansea City will look to bring in players who can make an immediate impact and help them pull away from the relegation zone when the January transfer window opens, manager Paul Clement said yesterday.

Swansea are bottom of the Premier League with 12 points after three wins, three draws and 11 defeats and have recorded one victory in their last nine games ahead of Monday's trip to face 10th-placed Everton.

Swansea signed forward Wilfried Bony, midfielder Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich and striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea in the close season, but Clement suggested he needed more players who could spark their campaign back to life.

“Our summer window was less successful than we would have liked, but our last January window was successful. We brought in Martin Olsson, Tom Carroll, Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh and they all made an impact,” Clement told reporters yesterday.

“They came into the team and made a difference. They are the sort of signings we need this January ― players who will come in and make an impact, who will make a difference and help us get over the line in games.

“How many games have we lost by one goal this season? How many games have Burnley won by one goal? They have players who will make a difference. We don't need squad players. We need players who will come straight into the side.”

Clement said Portugal international Sanches will stay at the Welsh club despite speculation that he could cut his loan short. Sanches has been left out of the squad for the last two games.

“I haven't had any specific communication with Bayern regarding Renato's current situation,” Clement said. “It's just speculation, nothing more than that.”

Everton are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league and beat Newcastle United 1-0 in their last outing while Swansea suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City. ― Reuters