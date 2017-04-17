Swansea believe they can avoid drop, says midfielder Ki

Swansea City’s Ki Sung Yueng has a shot at goal during their Premier League match against Watford at Vicarage Road, April 15, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 17 — Swansea City believe they can get positive results in their five remaining matches and avoid relegation from the Premier League, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has said.

Swansea, who have conceded the most goals in the league this season, dropped into the relegation zone after a home loss to Tottenham Hotspur and are at 18th spot currently after suffering narrow losses at West Ham United and Watford.

“We still believe we can win games, especially when we are playing at home,” South Korean Ki told the club’s website (www.swanseacity.net). “We have five games to go this season and we still believe in ourselves.

“The recent run has been disappointing, but now we have to try to find our confidence and try to get some good results again.”

Ki believes Saturday’s game against Stoke City, who have just one win in their last five league games, provides a great opportunity to get a much-needed win.

“If we can get a win against Stoke next weekend, the confidence will be boosted and we will have a chance in the four games after that,” he said.

Swansea have a tough fixture list following the Stoke match as they face Manchester United and Everton before a crucial game against basement side Sunderland. — Reuters