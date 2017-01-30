Sutton penalty hero celebrates ‘great day’

Sutton United's Jamie Collins scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Leeds United at The Borough January 29, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 30 — Jamie Collins’s penalty secured non-league Sutton a 1-0 win over second-tier highflyers Leeds United and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time yesterday.

The club captain, who was working on a building site on Friday, said he hoped for a Premier League side in the next round.

Sutton, who had reached the fourth round on two previous occasions, including a famous win over then top tier Coventry in 1989, deservedly claimed the scalp of the 1972 FA Cup winners, who are fourth in the Championship.

Sutton join Lincoln in the last 16, the first time in the competition’s history that two non-league clubs have reached the fifth round.

“It is a great day,” 32-year-old Collins told BBC Radio as he and his teammates were mobbed by fans.

“You can see what it means to the fans. To beat Leeds is a fantastic achievement. We saw their team and fancied our chances and luckily we won.

“I have got a lot of family here so that makes it even more special.

“We train twice a week. On Friday I was on a building site.

“We won and hopefully we get a big team in the next round and see what happens.”

Sutton manager Paul Doswell, whose side knocked out AFC Wimbledon in the previous round, said it was hard to take in their achievement.

“It will sink in over the next day or two,” said Doswell, who as a lucky omen hired coach driver Mark Beaumont to drive them the two miles from the hotel to their ground as they had not lost on the previous two occasions he was behind the wheel.

“We knew we would not be fazed by it and when we saw their starting lineup, we knew we had a great chance,” added the 50-year-old.

Doswell’s Leeds counterpart Garry Monk has barely put a foot wrong this season in reviving Leeds’ fortunes and giving them a realistic hope of a return to the Premier League after a 13-year absence.

However, he admitted making 10 changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest last week had not been a wise decision.

“I take responsibility for this performance,” he told BT Sport.

“I’m the one that selected the team, I’m the one that made a lot of changes, it didn’t work out for us. So maybe it was the wrong decision in that sense.

“Our performance didn’t warrant the result so credit to Sutton, good luck to them in the next round.” — AFP