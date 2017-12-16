Supermoto rider Khairi hopes for luck on home ground

National Supermoto rider Khairi Zakaria recorded the third fastest time at the qualifying session of the FIM Asia Supermoto Championship at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia's Supermoto rider Khairi Zakaria hopes that racing on home ground for the final round of the 2017 FIM Asia Supermoto Championship at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, will bring him luck tomorrow.

Khairi, who races for the 23 Motor Racing Team and won the same category in 2012 and 2013, saw that only the victory in the Moto1 and Moto2 races would heighten his chances of winning the same category for the third time.

“I'm only 10 points away from the Asian category leader, Trakarn Thangthong from Thailand and I have to win both races if I want to win the championship,” he told Bernama at the race qualifying session at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Thangthong is still leading the Asian category with 166 points, compared to Khairi who collected 156 points after the end of four rounds of the Supermoto races this season.

At the qualifying session, Race Tech team captain, Simon Vilhelmsen of Denmark grabbed the main starting grid for tomorrow's race after having recorded the quickest lap time of 47.469 seconds. — Bernama