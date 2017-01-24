Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

Sunderland’s Djilobodji charged with violent behaviour

Tuesday January 24, 2017
Papy Djilobodji (left) seen here in action with Burnley's Andre Gray, January 17, 2017. The Senegalese defender risks a four-match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials at West Bromwich Albion. ― Reuters picPapy Djilobodji (left) seen here in action with Burnley's Andre Gray, January 17, 2017. The Senegalese defender risks a four-match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials at West Bromwich Albion. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 ― Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four-match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The player's arm appeared to make contact with West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher's face late in a game that the visitors lost 2-0.

Djilobodji, signed last August from Chelsea, was sent off earlier in the season against Hull City and would face a four- match ban, instead of the usual three, if found guilty.

He has until 1800 on Tuesday to reply to the charge.

A lengthy ban would be bad news for Sunderland manager David Moyes, whose side are bottom of the Premier League and struggling with injuries and absences. ― Reuters

