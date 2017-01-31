Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 1:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Sunderland sign Oviedo and Gibson from Everton

Tuesday January 31, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Samantha Bee plans to roast Trump at counter-eventThe Edit: Samantha Bee plans to roast Trump at counter-event

Trump fires acting attorney general who defied himTrump fires acting attorney general who defied him

The Edit: Watch the magical new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailerThe Edit: Watch the magical new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer

The Edit: The right diet could boost bone health during menopauseThe Edit: The right diet could boost bone health during menopause

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Darron Gibson, 29, also played under Moyes at Goodison Park and has been reunited with the Scot on an 18-month deal. No financial details were given. — File picDarron Gibson, 29, also played under Moyes at Goodison Park and has been reunited with the Scot on an 18-month deal. No financial details were given. — File picLONDON, Jan 31 — Sunderland signed Costa Rica left back Bryan Oviedo and Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from manager David Moyes’ former club Everton yesterday.

The Premier League strugglers announced that Oviedo had signed a contract to 2020, replacing Patrick van Aanholt who completed his switch to relegation rivals Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Moyes signed the 26-year-old for Everton while boss of the Merseyside club before an ill-fated move to Manchester United in 2013 as Alex Ferguson’s short-lived successor.

Gibson, 29, also played under Moyes at Goodison Park and has been reunited with the Scot on an 18-month deal. No financial details were given.

“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward,” Moyes told the Sunderland website.

“I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done.”

Oviedo has made seven appearances for Everton this season.

The two players joined a growing list of former Evertonians on the Sunderland payroll.

Former England defender Joleon Lescott signed this month while England midfielder Jack Rodwell, South African midfielder Steven Pienaar and Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe are also on the books of the Wearside club. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline