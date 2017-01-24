Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:55 pm GMT+8

Sunderland sign Moyes old boy Lescott

Tuesday January 24, 2017
10:30 PM GMT+8

Sunderland have signed defender Joleon Lescott. — Reuters file picSunderland have signed defender Joleon Lescott. — Reuters file picLONDON, Jan 24 — Sunderland have signed central defender Joleon Lescott on a contract until the end of the season, the Premier League basement side said today.

The 34-year-old played under Sunderland manager David Moyes at Everton and has now followed former Toffees team-mates Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar, who also know Moyes from their time on Merseyside, to the Stadium of Light.

“Joleon Lescott has joined Sunderland AFC on a short-term contract,” said a club statement. “The defender has put pen to paper on a deal with the Black Cats until the end of the season.”

Sunderland are a point adrift of relegation rivals Hull and Crystal Palace at the bottom of the Premier League after a 2-0 loss away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. — AFP

