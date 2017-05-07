Sultan of Selangor Cup stays in Singapore

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presenting the Sultan of Selangor's Cup to the Singapore Selection team at the Singapore National Stadium, May 6, 2017. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, May 6 — The Sultan of Selangor Cup (TSSC) stayed in Singapore as Selangor PKNS FC failed to bring it home after losing 2-3 to the Singapore Selection here tonight.

The win was Singapore 7th over Selangor since the tournament was introduced 16 years ago.

“PKNS FC have shown an excellent performance.. it was a slim win by Singapore,” TSSC organising chairman Tan Sri Abdul Karim Munisar told reporters after the match.

Singapore Selection’s goals were scored by Khairul Nizam and Shakir Hamzah in the first half of the game and a penalty kick by Faris Ramli in the 58th minute.

In the second half of the match, PKNS FC had an opportunity for a goal but team captain Safee Sali failed to accomplish a penalty kick.

However, he redeemed himself later by scoring in the 63rd minute followed by Gonzalo Manuel Soto’s 76th minute strike.

Singapore kept the TSCC which came with RM80,000 cash.

The prizes were presented by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Earlier in the veteran’s match, Selangor Veterans held on to their fort despite a constant attack from the Singapore Veterans led by the lethal Fandi Ahmad to hold out for a scoreless draw.

Both teams were declared joint-champions.

Selangor Veterans coach Datuk Santokh Singh had in his squad former National skipper Datuk Soh Chin Ann in the squad as the captain and Datuk K Rajagopal, the former National head coach, was in charge of the engine room.

Meanwhile, the just introduced ‘Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup’ in the 16th edition of TSCC saw the Singapore Sports School’s Under-16 team beat the Selangor Combined Schools team 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. — Bernama