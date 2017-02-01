Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:43 pm GMT+8

Sultan of Johor congratulates JDT for making ACL play-off stage

JOHOR BARU, Feb 1 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has congratulated Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) for being the first Malaysian side to make the Asian Champions League (ACL) play-off stage.

“Being the only club in the country to feature in the ACL play-off stage is an honour to Johor and has put the state’s name in the eyes of the world.

“Congratulations to JDT and all the supporters of the Southern Tigers. God bless Johor,” he said via the Facebook of JOHOR Southern Tigers today.

Sultan Ibrahim said the road to success was still far as they would face Asian football giants.

JDT made the play-off stage after beating Bangkok United 5-4 on penalties in a preliminary stage 2 match at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, last night. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation time.

JDT is scheduled to play against Gamba Osaka of Japan in a play-off match at Suita City Stadium, Osaka, Japan, on Feb 7. — Bernama

