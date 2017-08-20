Sultan Mizan rides into SEA Games history with two equestrian gold

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (right) astride RTES Anniversary, accompanied by Mohd Bulkhari Rozalali and Azizatul Asma Abdullah (left) at Terengganu International Endurance Park, early August 20, 2017. — Bernama pic SETIU, Aug 20 — Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin made SEA Games history today in winning the individual and team gold in the 80km equestrian endurance race at the Terengganu Internationial Endurance Park in Lembah Bidong.

He is already the first sultan to compete in the Games.

In the individual standings, Sultan Mizan was followed in by fellow Malaysian Mohd Bulkhari Rozali who took the silver, a close second.

Sultan Mizan was astride the Rtes Annaversary while Mohd Bulkhari rode JQ Tuan Junior.

Because of Games rules, Mohammad Fuad Hashim who finished third was denied the bronze. Riders from the same team are not allowed a clean sweep of the individual medals.

Fuad, however, had a share of the team gold together with another two Malaysian riders Mohd Adhwa Embong and Azizatul Asma Abdullah.

Sultan Mizan and his team had to fend off competition from Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.