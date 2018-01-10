Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Thunderstorm

Sukma 2018: Perak govt wants sepak takraw retained

Wednesday January 10, 2018
07:26 PM GMT+8

Tools

On December 12, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced that weightlifting, sepak takraw and taekwondo were being dropped as core sports because of a lack of improvement in performance. — AFP picOn December 12, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced that weightlifting, sepak takraw and taekwondo were being dropped as core sports because of a lack of improvement in performance. — AFP picIPOH, Jan 10 — The Perak government wants the National Sports Council to retain sepak takraw in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said that he has asked state Human Resource, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya to hold discussions with NSC to get them to reconsider their decision to drop the sport.

“We respect the decision made by the federal government but I am sympathetic to the state associations because it is a traditional sport,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

On December 12, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced that weightlifting, sepak takraw and taekwondo were being dropped as core sports because of a lack of improvement in performance.

This saw the three sports dropped from Sukma 2018. — Bernama

