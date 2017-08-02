Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sturridge suffers thigh injury as Liverpool beat Bayern 3-0

Wednesday August 2, 2017
07:51 AM GMT+8

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke comes on as a substitute to replace Daniel Sturridge during the game against Bayern Munich. ― Reuters picLiverpool's Dominic Solanke comes on as a substitute to replace Daniel Sturridge during the game against Bayern Munich. ― Reuters picLONDON, Aug 2 ― Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was substituted with a thigh injury as the Premier League club beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in a pre-season match in Germany yesterday.

Sturridge, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons, scored Liverpool's third goal, but immediately pulled up and was substituted in the 87th minute.

“He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters.

“It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious.”

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored for Liverpool, who open their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12. ― Reuters

