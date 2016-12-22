Struggling Palace sack manager Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Selhurst Park, March 6, 2016. — Reuters pic LONDON, Dec 22 — Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew today after a run of eight Premier League defeats in their last 10 games left the south London club in 17th place just a point above the relegation zone.

In a statement the club’s co-owner Steve Parish said: “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time.

Pardew, a former Palace midfielder, was appointed in 2015.

The former England manager Sam Allardyce, who lost his job as national team coach after becoming embroiled in a newspaper sting, has been tipped in the media as a possible replacement.

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.” — Reuters