Stones injury ‘just a kick’, says Guardiola

Manchester City’s John Stones goes off injured during the match against Hull City at The Kingston Communications Stadium December 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

KINGSTON UPON HULL, Dec 27 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered a reassuring prognosis on the injury that curtailed John Stones’s involvement in his side’s 3-0 win at Hull City yesterday.

Back in the starting XI following two games on the bench, Stones was forced off after just 17 minutes at the KCOM Stadium, with Aleksandar Kolarov taking his place.

But Guardiola said the England international had simply taken a kick to the knee and would “hopefully” be fit for City’s trip to Premier League title rivals Liverpool on New Year’s Eve.

“We were a little bit worried about that, but it is just a kick,” Guardiola told the BBC.

“Hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick, not ligaments or something like that.”

City’s win, courtesy of second-half goals by Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho and an injury-time Curtis Davies own goal, left them in second place, seven points below leaders Chelsea. — AFP