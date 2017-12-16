Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Stoke’s clash with West Ham delayed after power failure

Saturday December 16, 2017
11:47 PM GMT+8

Tools

West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic before the Premier League match against Stoke City which has been delayed due to power shortages at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent December 16, 2017. — Reuters picWest Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic before the Premier League match against Stoke City which has been delayed due to power shortages at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent December 16, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 16 — Stoke’s Premier League clash with West Ham was delayed today after a “major power outage” at the bet365 Stadium.

Mark Hughes’s side were scheduled to kick off against the Hammers at 1500 GMT(11pm Malaysian time), but with less than half an hour to go before the match, it was announced the start would be delayed.

Parts of the stadium were plunged into darkness, while fans were forced to remain outside while the problem was addressed.

“Kick off will be delayed due to a major power outage. We will make a further announcement after 3.00pm,” a post on Stoke’s official Twitter account said.

“A power surge has affected both club generators and the mains supply.”

Stoke were finally able to restore power, with the kick-off rescheduled for 1600 GMT. — AFP

